This #1 best-selling waterproof car trash can just hit $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $13)

EPFamily Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 224,000+) via Amazon is offering its epauto Waterproof Car Trash Can for *$10.97 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we have tracked in over a year. This handy car trash can features a collapsible design that’s paired with a 2-gallon capacity. You’ll also benefit from a waterproof lining that prevents accidental leaks from occurring. Three mesh pockets can also be found along the side, providing storage for an umbrella, tissues, and the list goes on. The entire thing spans 8.25 by 6.75 by 10.5 inches. This #1 best-seller has garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating from more than 42,000 Amazon shoppers.



more…