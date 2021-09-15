Save 30% on iMazing: the all-in-one app for iOS device management and data transfer

iMazing is the best data transfer assistant and iOS device manager for your computer. Manage your iPhone, iPad and more with the iMazing app on Mac and PC. iMazing allows you to set up continuous local wireless backups of your devices, similar to Time Machine. Get 30% off for a limited time.



But it’s much more than a backup tool: iMazing lets you transfer all kinds of data to and from your devices, including media like photos and videos, documents and more. You can even easily backup your conversations from iMessage or WhatsApp, dig into system files, access battery info, and remotely manage what apps are installed.



more…