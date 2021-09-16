Four yeas after the market launch of the Nintendo Switch, the Japanese company has finally added one of the most user-requested features: Bluetooth support. With the latest update, Nintendo Switch users will finally be able to seamlessly connect audio devices (i.e., speakers, headphones) to their consoles. The update that adds Bluetooth support is available for all three models: Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. As per Nintendo’s statement, software version 13.0 includes the following changes: “headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other audio devices that connect with Bluetooth can now be paired with Nintendo Switch family systems for audio output.” However, Nintendo notes that only one Bluetooth audio device can be in use at any time, although “up to 10 devices can be saved on a Nintendo Switch system.” Another important thing worth mentioning is that mics can’t be paired with the Switch. Also, “up to two compatible wireless controllers can be ...Full Article
Nintendo Switch Update Finally Brings Bluetooth support
