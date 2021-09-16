Add a 7-piece WoodRiver Forstner bit set to your drill setup at just $20 shipped (Save 50%)

Woodcraft is offering its WoodRiver 7-piece Forstner Bit Set for *$19.99 with free shipping* when you use the code *MASTERBUILDER* at checkout. *Note: *Shipping seems to be delayed as these units are backordered, but from what we can tell, delivery should happen around next week or the week after. You can opt for in-store pickup where available to sidestep the delayed shipping. Down 50% from its $40 normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked, and a similar set from a reputable brand goes for $55 at Amazon right now. This kit includes seven total bits ranging from 1/4- to 1-inch in 1/8-inch increments. Coming pre-sharpened and ready to use, you’ll be able to chuck this up in both hand drills or drill presses depending on what task you have at hand. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.



