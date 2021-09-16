New Smartish iPhone 13 covers, wallets, and crossbody cases now live from $20

The new Smartish iPhone 13 case collection is here. Now available for purchase on Amazon and the official site, all of its mainstay models have been redesigned with new colorways and even some MagSafe compatibility for Apple’s latest handsets. After previously going hands-on with the MagSafe iPhone 12 Gripmunk (formerly known as Kung-Fu Grip), it is now time to break down the new Smartish iPhone 13 case collection. Head below for a closer look.



