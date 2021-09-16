Microsoft Office 2021 to Launch on the Same Day as Windows 11

Microsoft has just announced that Office 2021 will launch on October 5, the same day when Windows 11 is projected to begin rolling out to the first wave of devices. This version is the consumer perpetual offering which doesn’t require a subscription, and Microsoft says it will share all details, including versions and pricing, at the same time. Microsoft also announced Office LTSC, or the Long Term Servicing Channel, now available for Windows and macOS, and this should technically be good news for those who want to run the productivity suite while sticking with the same version for a longer period of time. If you’re wondering who needs to do that, just think of computers where periodic updates aren’t necessarily that easy for a wide variety of reasons. “Office LTSC is designed for specific scenarios: regulated devices that cannot accept feature updates, process control devices on the manufacturing floor, and specialty systems that cannot connect to the internet,”...