Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch Series 6 instead

The dust has now settled on the new Apple Watch Series 7, and if you don’t plan on going with the latest wearable, there are plenty of savings to be had on the now previous-generation iteration. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to *$140* on a series of Apple Watch Series 6 styles. Down to some of the best prices of the year, you’ll find everything from entry-level 40mm offerings in various styles to GPS + Cellular configurations and more.



Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait until later this year for Series 7 to ship, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime. Head below for more.



more…