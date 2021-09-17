Samsung 85-inch HDR 4K Smart TV with $600 Amazon credit up to $1,100 off + more from $500

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for *$2,797.99 shipped* with a *$600* Amazon credit attached. Regularly up to $3,300, this model is also marked down to the same price at Best Buy with the same add-on credit. With a total value of $3,900, you’re saving over $1,100 here with the $600 credit taken into consideration. If you’re in the market to score a giant living room display for movie nights, gaming, and NFL Sundays, you might as well grab one with some serious Amazon credit attached that you can use towards accessories or anything else for that matter. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. You’ll find more details below.



