SpaceX CEO has revealed on Twitter (as he often does) that the beta will come to an end next month. That could mean Starlink is ready to expand and offer even higher speeds.Full Article
Musk: Starlink Beta Will End In October
ExtremeTech0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Elon Musk, the Man Who Almost Never Meets Deadlines, Says Starlink Will Come Out of Beta Phase Next Month
If anyone's keeping track, Musk previously said Starlink would probably be out of beta by the end of the summer.
Upworthy