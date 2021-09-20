Mitch McConnell says the GOP will vote for the US to default on its debt
Published
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they would attach a debt ceiling suspension to a government funding bill, daring the GOP. McConnell answered.Full Article
Published
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they would attach a debt ceiling suspension to a government funding bill, daring the GOP. McConnell answered.Full Article
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has insisted Republicans will not cooperate with pleas from the Biden administration..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen he is not budging on his..
Senator Mitch McConnell says Republicans will not support raising the federal borrowing limit. Weeks before a potential default,...