NVIDIA Prepares for Windows 11 - Get GeForce 472.12 Update

NVIDIA has made available a new GeForce Graphics package, namely version 472.12, which provides support for the official launch of Windows 11 and includes a variety of new features and functionality to enhance gaming and productivity. In addition to that, the current Game Ready Driver offers support for Alan Wake Remastered (double framerates at 4K resolution using NVIDIA DLSS), fixes Watch Dogs Legion stuttering (if ReBAR is enabled), and resolves Battlefield V crashes seen when HDR is enabled. Moreover, version 472.12 provides optimal support Deathloop, Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industria, New World, and World War Z: Aftermath, as well as other changes and improvements as highlighted in the Release Notes below. When it comes to installation, first of all, save the appropriate package for your configuration; there are several files suitable for either desktop or notebook systems running on one of Microsoft’s 64-bit variants of Windo...