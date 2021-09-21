Woot launches up to $499 off cert. refurb iPhone 11/Pro/Max sale, more from $170

Today only, Woot has launched its latest iPhone sale with a series of certified refurbished unlocked handsets starting at *$170*. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Most notably, we’re seeing new all-time lows across the iPhone 11 series starting at *$439.99*. Down from its usual $699 price tag, this is as much as $259 in savings while undercutting our previous mention by $20 in order to mark the best price yet. You’ll also be able to score iPhone 11 Pro from *$590* alongside iPhone 11 Pro Max from *$680*, with as much as $499 in savings.



While much of the focus as of late is on upgrading to the newest handset from Apple, there’s still something to be said for the value offered by the iPhone 11 series. Starting with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and going up from there, you’re also looking at other staples across the handsets like Face ID, the A13 Bionic chip, and two or more cameras around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



