This highly-rated wood moisture meter is now under $15.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 255,000+) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter Digital Wood Moisture Meter for *$15.39 Prime shipped* once the on-page coupon 30% off has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer not only shaves 30% off, it also beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This handy digital moisture meter will let you quickly gather the water saturation level from over 300 different wood types in addition to various building materials. Two high precision pins penetrate the surface to deliver a reliable reading that’s bound to help you make a more informed decision regarding how to proceed. All metrics are displayed on a large display, which should make it a cinch to read for most. More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.



more…