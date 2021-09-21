Tested: Satechi’s Stand & Hub complements your Mac mini with front-facing I/O

Tested: Satechi’s Stand & Hub complements your Mac mini with front-facing I/O

9to5Mac

Published

Even after being updated last year with an M1 chip, Apple’s Mac mini design has largely remained the same over the past decade. As popular as that compact form-factor is, having ports on the back has always been one major annoyance. Satechi is looking to solve that with its recent Stand & Hub. Delivering front-facing I/O alongside USB-C connectivity and an M.2 SSD slot, we’re seeing just how much the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini upgrades your setup in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.

more…

Full Article