Tested: Satechi’s Stand & Hub complements your Mac mini with front-facing I/O

Even after being updated last year with an M1 chip, Apple’s Mac mini design has largely remained the same over the past decade. As popular as that compact form-factor is, having ports on the back has always been one major annoyance. Satechi is looking to solve that with its recent Stand & Hub. Delivering front-facing I/O alongside USB-C connectivity and an M.2 SSD slot, we’re seeing just how much the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini upgrades your setup in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.



