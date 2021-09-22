Nexar Pro review: Solid video, cloud storage make this dash cam a good deal

In a field dominated by square or rectangular design, the egg-shaped $160 Nexar Pro dash cam (with its equally egg-shaped discrete interior camera) stands out—in a good way. The Nexar Pro is also one of the cheaper options in a dash cam offering cloud storage, bested only in affordability by the previously reviewed Nexar Beam.







This review is part of our ongoing roundup of the best dash cams. Go there for more reviews and buying advice.



To read this article in full, please click here



