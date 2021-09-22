Bring Super Nintendo stylings to your Apple TV and Siri Remote with elago cases from $14

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its T4 Retro Apple TV 4K Case to *$20.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts since launching at the beginning of the year and a new all-time low. Bringing a uniquely retro design to your Apple TV 4K, this elago cover is designed to imbue the streaming media player with some Super Nintendo vibes. Made of a soft silicone, it won’t scratch your device either and has an opening around back for plugging in all of the cables. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for a discount on the companion retro Siri Remote case.



