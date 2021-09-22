Sustainability drives choice of cloud providers as businesses seek to go green

Going green is driving technology choices, with 68 percent of IT leaders saying they take a cloud vendor's sustainability initiatives into consideration when deciding whether to do business with that vendor. The latest research from CloudBolt Software used the Pulse platform to survey over 250 tech leaders globally and finds 79 percent of them say they are 'on the hook' to help their companies achieve specific sustainability goals. This is true even if it increases costs, 79 percent say they would pay a premium to vendors incorporating sustainability into their business model. Specifically, 27 percent would pay six to 10… [Continue Reading]