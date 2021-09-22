Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $53, The Last Guardian from $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering pre-orders on the new Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch at *$52.99 shipped*. Set for release on October 8, this one still fetches $60 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest way to grab the new Metroid game right now. You might even score an additional 5 or 10% off by signing up for emails at Daily Steals (scroll to the bottom of this page), according to reports. Players take on the role of the iconic Samus Aran in the first 2D Metroid game in 19 years. Go up against deadly E.M.M.I. robots and research machines with new abilities like the Spider Magnet as you explore a strange transmission coming from planet ZDR. Get a closer look in our coverage of the Metroid Dread gameplay trailer right here. Head below for more including The Last Guardian, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Legend of Mana, Resident Evil Village, and much more.



