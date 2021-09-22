Amazon celebrates the release of ‘Star Wars: Visions’ with 20% off LEGO sale from $12

Star Wars: Visions just landed on Disney+ today, and if the unique, animated takes on all of the action from a galaxy far, far away isn’t enough to hold you over, Amazon has now launched a new LEGO Star Wars sale starting at *$12*. Shipping is free across the board or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon at *$128*. Down from $160, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 20% off alongside a price that beats our previous mention by $2. This 1,351-piece set assembles the most famous ship from the Star Wars universe, bringing the Millennium Falcon straight out of The Rise of Skywalker. While it might not be as massive as the UCS version, this build measures over 17-inches long as well as 12-inches wide, and comes complete with a full interior, cockpit, and other screen accurate features. LEGO also includes seven minifigures here, highlighted by Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO, alongside three others. Head below for more.



