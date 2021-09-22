Scuf Instinct Pro review: the premium custom wireless Xbox controller [video]

When it comes to custom console controllers, Scuf might be one of the best-known names, and their latest is the Instinct and Instinct Pro for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The level of customization makes them unique, and the addition of pro features like mappable paddles and swappable thumbsticks makes them more useful as well, but it comes at a hefty price. We went hands-on with the new Scuf Instinct Pro wireless performance controller. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.



