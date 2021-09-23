Microsoft Surface Duo 2 in-pics: Closer look at the worldâ€™s slimmest 5G device, that folds too

Microsoft during its Surface event yesterday launched the second iteration of its foldable smartphone, dubbed Surface Duo 2. Design wise you might not see many changes, apart from the camera module. But, specification wise the smartphone has received a lot of major updates, includingÂ a flagship processor, faster displays, and much more. Here we will be taking a closer look at everything that the new Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has to offer along with a slew of its photos.