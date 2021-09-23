Belkin’s lineup of MagSafe chargers are now up to 29% off following rare discounts from $25

Belkin is now taking an extra* 15% off *a selection of its popular chargers when code *CHARGE15* has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charging Stand for* $84.99*. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the best price to date at $5 under our previous mention and an all-around rare chance to save on the accessory. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 875 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.



more…