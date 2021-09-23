Eve Energy Strip brings power monitoring to your Siri smart home at $85 (Reg. $100)

Amazon now offers the HomeKit-enabled Eve Energy Strip for *$84.99 shipped* when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year with $15 in savings attached while coming within $3 of the all-time low. Delivering three outlets to your HomeKit setup, this Eve Energy Strip also lives up to its name with built-in power monitoring features to help you keep tabs on usage or any energy vampires. It pairs right to your Wi-Fi in order to integrate with Siri and the companion app, too. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. Over 210 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.



