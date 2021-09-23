Apple discounts The Sopranos to $60 + seasons at $15 each, more in latest TV sale
Published
Following up the $10 or less movie sale we saw go live earlier in the week via iTunes, Apple is now back today with quite a few notable complete series discounts. Headlined by rare discounts on both the complete series of The Sopranos as well as individual seasons, there’s also other popular shows on tap like The Good Place, Friday Night Lights, and more from* $15*. Head below for all of the discounts.
more…