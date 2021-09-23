Renogy’s feature-packed solar-rechargeable flashlight plunges to $17 (Save 34%)

Amazon is offering the Renogy E.Lumen 500 Solar-Rechargeable Flashlight for *$17.24 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.25 of the lowest price we have tracked. This powerful multi-function flashlight is inundated with standout features. For starters, its headlight produces 500 lumens of light. Next up we’ve got a sidelight built into its handle. An integrated rechargeable battery means that you can top it off with a cable whenever the need strikes. There’s also a solar panel that captures the sun’s energy for later use. And that’s not all, this offering is also a seat belt cutter and glass shattering hammer. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



more…