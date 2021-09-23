This fat tire e-bike lets you cruise around this fall at $1,099, more in New Green Deals

Ready to hit the road this fall? Well, the AOSTIRMOTOR electric bike is a great way to do that at *$1,099*. That’s a $200 discount and allows you to ride around at up to 28MPH without using any gas or oil. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.



more…