New Nintendo Direct presentation starts now with 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles + more
Published
Just ahead of the official launch of the new OLED model Switch console, we are getting the first new Nintendo Direct presentation since E3 in July. Set to start right now (6 p.m. ET), we are in for roughly 40 minutes of upcoming Switch announcements and updates (mostly) regarding titles launching this winter, according to Nintendo. Head below to follow along with today’s new Nintendo Direct presentation.
more…