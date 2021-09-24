Spigen OneTap Pro Mount delivers on-the-road MagSafe charging from $29 (Save 24%)

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap Pro MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount for* $30.99 shipped* when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, these 22% in savings are marking a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. Spigen’s OneTap Pro car mount arrives to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car complete with 7.5W charging speeds for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. Available in either an air vent or dashboard design, both feature adjustable designs that help ensure you can keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can head below for more.



