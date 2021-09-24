Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up after 3 years of dating
Musk told Page Six that he and Grimes are "semi-separated" but still love each other and "are on great terms."Full Article
Elon Musk and Grimes, who were first romantically linked in May 2018, share 16-month-old son X Æ A-Xii
Grimes and Elon Musk have ended their relationship after three years together. The SpaceX and Tesla founder confirmed their split..