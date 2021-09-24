Save $90 on Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stick/Hand Vac at $160 shipped

The official Anker eufy Amazon store is now offering its HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for *$159.99 shipped*. Regularly up to $250, this is $90 off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, and the lowest total we can find at 36% off. This model provides up to 120AW suction power alongside the ability to easily transform into hand vacuum for the car and other hard-to-reach areas. It can run for up to 40 minutes in Endurance Mode for a tether-free cleaning experience alongside a series of included accessories: wall mount, floor brush, ac charger, metal hose, crevice tool, 2-in-1 tool, mini-motorized brush, extension hose, and a nice 2-year warranty. Learn more in our eufy HomeVac S11 review and be sure to check out the budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite as well. Rated 4+ stars at Target. Head below for more details.



