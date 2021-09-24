Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online: Game list, details, new wireless gamepads, more

Nintendo 64 Switch Online games are official! Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games, along with some new wireless controllers to match, are all on the way. Nintendo announced this as part of yesterday’s Direct presentation. Alongside the official reveal of the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land, more details on Splatoon 3, and our first good look at Bayonetta 3 gameplay, Nintendo officially announced the upcoming inclusion of both N64 and Genesis to its online Switch service. Those games will also be supported by some not-so-affordable new wireless SEGA Genesis and Nintendo 64 controllers that seem only to be available to Switch Online subscribers — much like the already available Super Nintendo and NES variants. However, it sounds like these titles will only be available as part of a new and likely more expensive Switch Online membership tier. More details below.



