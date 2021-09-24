Kano’s Windows Coding PC is a great system for your young ones at $100 low (Reg. $300)

Best Buy is offering the Kano second-generation Coding PC for *$99.99 shipped*. With a list price of $300, today’s deal beats our last mention by $50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is a great way to introduce your kids to coding, 3D modeling, and more. It comes with Windows 10 and runs all Windows software, shipping with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The deal includes an 11.6-inch touchscreen and folio cover that has a built-in trackpad and keyboard, meaning you’ll easily be able to use this as a laptop while on-the-go. Plus, the built-in battery delivers up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our previous coverage. Head below for more.



more…