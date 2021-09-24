New subscribers can try out three months FREE of Music Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus

Amazon is offering new members three months *FREE* of both Music Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus. For comparison, you’d pay $45 for the Audible portion of this deal and an additional $24 for Music Unlimited, delivering a combined $69 value. Audible Premium Plus brings access to all of the Audible Plus library as well as a monthly credit to purchase any audiobook you come across. After that free book, you’ll enjoy 30% off additional purchases. Plus, Music Unlimited lets you stream over 75 million songs ad-free, making today’s deal a great way to enjoy both books and music. Learn more here.

