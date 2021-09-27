Forget iPhone 13, grab iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 44,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart during its Big Billion Days sale from October 3 to October 10 will offer multiple deals and discounts on a wide variety of products including smartphones, smart TVs, TWS earbuds, among other electronic products. One of the best deals will be available on the Apple iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 predecessor will sell at the lowest-ever price. In addition, Flipkart will offer consumers instant discount offers, exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers, and more.