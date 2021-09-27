Our Newest Celestial Visitor Is a Truly Gigantic Comet

This illustration shows the distant Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein as it might look in the outer Solar System. Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is estimated to be about 1000 times more massive than a typical comet, making it arguably the largest comet discovered in modern times. It has an extremely elongated orbit, journeying inward from the distant Oort Cloud over millions of years. It is the most distant comet to be discovered on its incoming path.



Astronomers have found a gigantic comet, maybe the biggest ever: bigger than both of the moons of Mars put together. Earth is in no danger, but NASA is watching it closely as it coasts in toward the sun.