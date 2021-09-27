RYOBI’s ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit is down to just $199 (Reg. $349)

Home Depot now offers the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit for *$199 shipped*. Typically fetching $349, you’re looking at the best price of the year with $150 in savings attached. This is also $50 under our previous mention, as well. Delivering seven tools in the RYOBI ONE+ 18V ecosystem to your tool kit, this bundle is a great package to finally build out a weekend warrior setup or refresh some aging gear that may be needing an upgrade. Headlined by staples like a drill and driver that every setup should have to various saws and more. You’re also looking at a pair of batteries that can be interchanged throughout all of the included tools and bag to stow it all in. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more…