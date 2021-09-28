Upgrading to Windows 11? Here are the compatible antivirus products you need

Microsoft is set to begin rolling out Windows 11 next week. For the most part, any programs you run on Windows 10 should run just fine on the new OS, although there will be exceptions. Antivirus and security solutions are not all certified yet and installing security software that hasn't been fully tested with the new operating system could prove disastrous. Don't worry though, as antivirus testing service AV-Comparatives has done the hard work for you and today releases a list of "approved" security software. Is yours on the list? SEE ALSO: This Ubuntu Linux version of 'Windows 11' is… [Continue Reading]