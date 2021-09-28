iPhone 13 Face ID failing with CPAP masks; worked with older phones

Apple made some changes to the iPhone 13 Face ID setup in terms of both hardware and software, and this seems to be causing problems for some disabled and seriously ill users.



Specifically, Face ID registration is failing when the owner is wearing a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) mask – used by those with respiratory issues. This is despite the fact that Face ID coped fine with the same masks on older iPhones, all the way back to the iPhone X …



