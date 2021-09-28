Many Windows Users Don’t Even Know Windows 11 Is About to Launch

Windows 11 is projected to launch next week as one of the biggest software releases of the year, but as it turns out, not everybody is aware a new operating system is coming. Not even Windows users, that is, as a survey conducted by Savings reveals that only 38 percent of those already running Microsoft’s operating system are currently in the know regarding the upcoming launch. “In fact, two in three users didn’t know whether their computers had the necessary hardware to make the change , and 45 percent weren’t sure if they would download the update when it begins rolling out in early October,” the study reads. And if you think this is bad news for Microsoft, just listen to this. Only 41 percent of the users claim they are interested in downloading and installing Windows 11, even if their devices are eligible for the free upgrade. 14 percent of the respondents said they wouldn’t install the OS, while ...