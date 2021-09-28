High-profile attacks have sharpened organizations' focus on software security

High-profile ransomware and software supply chain disruptions are driving increased attention on software security, according to the latest Building Security In Maturity Model (BSIMM) report from Synopsis. The BSIMM12 data indicates a 61 percent increase in software security groups' identification and management of open source over the past two years, almost certainly due to the popularity of open source components in modern software and the rise of attacks using open source projects as vectors. It shows businesses are making more effort to collect and publish their software security initiative data, demonstrated by a 30 percent increase of 'publish data about… [Continue Reading]