Soar through the skies in Pokémon Legends Arceus + new details on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have unleashed some new details on the upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. With release dates quickly approaching on the remakes, Nintendo has dropped some new trailers and details on more of the game’s standout features as well as details on mountable Pokémon in Legends: Arceus, plus much more. Everything is found below.



