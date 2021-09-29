How to install Windows 11 on any computer, even those without TPM 2.0

Windows 11 is now less than a week away from rolling out to people around the world. Despite the launch being so close, there is still great confusion surrounding system requirements for the operating system, especially the need for TPM 2.0. Many people using the PC Health Check app to test their system's compatibility with Windows 11 have been disappointed to learn that they do not have TPM 2.0 and therefore will not be able to upgrade. But a new, open-source install script has been released that makes it possible to install Windows 11 on just about any hardware, bypassing… [Continue Reading]