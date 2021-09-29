Bose Solo Soundbar Series II nears all-time low at $99 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

Bose is offering its Solo Soundbar Series II for *$99 shipped* in certified refurbished condition. Down from its $199 list price, our last mention was $85 in refurbished condition with today’s deal marking one of the best deals we’ve tracked outside of that. This soundbar is designed to give your home theater a leg up when it comes to movie night. It features “better sound and clear voices” than traditional speakers, and even has a “dialogue mode” that enhances speech when watching your favorite movies. Bluetooth connectivity is in tow as well making it easier than ever before to listen to your favorite music without even turning on the TV. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Head below for more.



more…