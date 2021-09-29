New Microsoft Paint App Now Available for Windows 11 Users

Microsoft has released a new Paint app for Windows 11 testers in the Dev channel, just ahead of the operating system’s official launch next week. The redesign Paint app is obviously an interface update of a rather familiar app, so if you used it before, you should definitely feel like home when running the Windows 11 version too. There’s a new redesigned toolbar, rounded corners, and even a dark mode (though this one is not available just yet), all in an effort to bring the Paint app in line with the visual refresh that went live in Windows 11 as well. “The most prominent change to Paint is the newly simplified toolbar with updated icon designs, a rounded color palette, and a new set of drop-down menus for tools such as brushes, stroke size, and flip/rotate controls,” Microsoft explains. “Beyond updated icons and dropdown menus, we’ve included a new text tool for you to try. To access the tool, click on the “A” icon in the toolbar.” More features on the ...