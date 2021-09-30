Huge deals on Little Passports toy and STEM sub boxes from $10.50 today (Up to 50% off)

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *41% off* Little Passport subscription boxes for kids. One standout here is the Little Passports World Edition Subscription Box for *$13.98 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is for the first month of the subscription so you can give it a try at well under the regular $28 per month it typically sells for. Just remember to cancel it after it ships if you don’t want to keep the subscription rolling. This is a geography and world travel-themed kit including a “signature blue suitcase, your very own passport and wall-sized world map, an original chapter book, an exclusive collectible Country Coin and coin board, three soft animal squishies, and more.” Head below for even more discounted kids’ subscription boxes.



