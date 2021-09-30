TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Color Dimmable Light Bulb 2-pack now $18 (Reg. $25) + more from $10

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Changing Dimmable Light Bulbs for *$17.95 with free shipping* for Prime members. Regularly up to $25, these bulbs have dropped down the $19 and $20 range several times this year and are now at the lowest price we can find and among the best we have tracked on Amazon. With no hub-required, this is a quick and easy way to add some color-changing smart bulbs to your setup for less than $20. Alexa and Google Assistant voice command-ready, they can provide various white lighting temperatures as well as millions of other colors alongside scheduling and timer action for both convenience and to lighten that monthly energy bill. Be sure to head below for more TP-Link Kasa smart home gear deals.



