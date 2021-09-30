Take your cooking game to the next level with this digital instant read thermometer at $11.50

KPtrade (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SMAK Digital Instant Read Thermometer for *$11.51 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $17, other colors go for around $15 right now and today’s deal is within $0.50 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This thermometer tells you the temperature of a meal in just two to three seconds, measuring from -58F to 572F. If you’ve searching for the best way to know when a meal is done, instant read thermometers are what I recommend. You’ll easily see the temperature of a meal and know whether it’s time to stop cooking or if you need to keep going a bit more.



