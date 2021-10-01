VIVO standing desks, risers, more up to 51% off today with deals from $48

Today only, Woot is offering up to *51% off* a range VIVO standing desks, converters, and more starting from *$48*. One standout is the VIVO 32-inch Dual Standing Adjustable Desk Riser for *$82.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. originally $170, it sells for closer to $120 or so at Amazon where it has never dropped below $110. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a great chance to get into the standing desk game. This option drops a 32-inch riser on your existing desktop with a dual tier system for a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and more. It comes up anywhere between 6- and 17-inches of the table top with a 33-pound weight capacity, and “little to no assembly right out of the box.” Head below for even more deals.



more…