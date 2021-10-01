Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked by fans
Published
It was meant to "signal a new era of virtual football", but Konami's "eFootball 2022" appears to have missed the goal, with players mocking its graphics and gameplay.…Full Article
Published
It was meant to "signal a new era of virtual football", but Konami's "eFootball 2022" appears to have missed the goal, with players mocking its graphics and gameplay.…Full Article
Popular football video game Pro Evolution Soccer has rebranded to eFootball with the release on September 30 with Konami also..
PES successor eFootball 2022 has officially been released worldwide as the new format of the popular football computer game, but..