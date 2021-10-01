Ozy announces it is shutting down, following bombshell New York Times report
Published
"It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy's doors," the company's board of directors wrote.Full Article
Published
"It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy's doors," the company's board of directors wrote.Full Article
Days after a bombshell New York Times report dropped, Ozy Media announced that it is shutting down.
Ozy Media's board on Friday announced that the company is shutting down, according to The New York Times.